Audrina Patridge Dodging Divorce Drama at Mom and Dad's House

Audrina Patridge Divorce Takes Baggage to Her Parent's Crib

Audrina Patridge is retreating to the comforts of home -- not hers, but her parents' -- while her nasty divorce from Corey Bohan plays out.

We got these pics of Audrina unloading a bunch of stuff at Mom and Dad's crib in Orange County -- and it looks like she's planning to hunker down for a while. She had a bunch of baby supplies for her 15-month old daughter, Kirra Max.

TMZ broke the story ... Audrina filed for divorce and got a restraining order, claiming Corey shoved her, called her a "f**king c**t" and planted cameras to keep tabs on her. Corey denies installing the cameras, and claims her dad physically threatened him.