Eric Dickerson Chargers Are 'No Factor' in L.A. ... They Have No Fans!!

Eric Dickerson: Chargers Are 'No Factor' in L.A., They Have No Fans!

EXCLUSIVE

Eric Dickerson thinks the Chargers relocating to Los Angeles was a HUGE mistake ... telling TMZ Sports the Bolts are "no factor" in Hollywood.

We spoke with the Rams Hall of Famer about whether there's enough love to go around for both teams in L.A. ... and E.D. made it clear there's no competition to attract new fans.

"First of all, the Chargers are no factor," Dickerson says. "I hate to say that, I mean ... the Chargers don't even have Chargers fans in San Diego."

"I don't see the Chargers having a lot of success here in L.A., just to be honest with you."

Meanwhile, Rams fever is catching on in Los Angeles in a big way -- especially if they keep winning.