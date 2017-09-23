NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Show Some Respect, President Trump

NFL Commish Roger Goodell Show Some Respect, Mr. Prez

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell clapped back at President Trump Saturday morning, saying the Prez shows an utter lack of respect for the league ... adding the Prez just doesn't have a clue.

Goodell is reacting to Trump's tirade Friday night, where he goaded NFL owners to fire those "sons of bitches" who kneel during the National Anthem.

The Commish said, "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month."

Goodell goes on, "Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

Trump urged fans attending games to walk out of the stadium if a player kneels during the N.A.

It'll be interesting to see what happens at the games this weekend.