Jaguars, Ravens Players, Massive Kneeling at London Game

Around 20 NFL players kneeled in the most intense protest yet ... a protest clearly triggered by Donald Trump.

Players from both the Ravens and the Jaguars took a knee before their game in London as the National Anthem played. Ray Lewis cried as he took a knee.

What's especially interesting ... Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who donated $1 million to Trump's campaign, locked arms with 2 players.

It couldn't be clearer ... Donald Trump -- who called for the firing of the "son's of bitches who take a knee" --- has actually solidified the movement to kneel in protest.