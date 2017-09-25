Audrina Patridge's Ex Will Not Be Prosecuted for Alleged Domestic Violence

Audrina Patridge Ex Will Not Be Prosecuted For Domestic Violence

Audrina Patridge's estranged husband, Corey Bohan, is off the hook with Orange County prosecutors when it comes to domestic battery ... TMZ has learned.

The D.A.'s Office says it will not prosecute Bohan based on the report Audrina made to cops after a Sept. 6 incident. As we first reported ... Audrina claims Corey verbally belittled her and her mother, and snatched her phone out of her hand while she was recording.

The D.A. says there was not enough evidence to go forward with prosecution.