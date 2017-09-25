Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Open PDA for First Time

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Finally, Some PDA!!! Royal Snuggling in Toronto

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially gone public -- holding hands out in the open for the whole world to see.

Harry and Meghan were seen hand-in-hand Monday arriving at the semi-final rounds of the Invictus Games in Toronto. It's the first time they've openly shown this kinda PDA.

They've been together since last summer, and while they've been spotted going to dinner before ... we've never seen them quite this snuggly.

Meghan's TV show "Suits" shoots in Toronto, so he's on her home turf -- and looking damn comfortable too.