Mike Posner Says Ibiza Tourism Board Didn't Like His Monster Hit

Mike Posner's track, "I Took A Pill In Ibiza," won't be playing in the background of any Ibiza tourism commercials because he says the island's tourism board isn't a fan.

Posner told us he caught a lot of flak from the White Isle's tourism board since they thought the song promoted drug use. Ibiza has long struggled to ditch its booze and ecstasy rep and from what Posner tells us -- and sings -- doesn't look like it's going well.

Posner's not ruling out a return trip, but says he'd do things differently this time.