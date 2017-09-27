Steven Seagal Blasts NFL Protests From Moscow, 'Outrageous, Disgusting'

Steven Seagal Blasts NFL Protests ... Live from Moscow!

Steven Seagal says the NFL protests are "outrageous" and "disgusting" and it makes him sick to his stomach to watch.

And he said this all while sitting in a chair in Moscow.

Seagal joined Piers Morgan on "Good Morning Britain" on a satellite feed from Russia (he was granted Russian citizenship in 2016) and went off on the kneeling demonstrations.

"I believe in free speech. I believe that everyone's entitled to their own opinion. But I don't agree they should hold the United States of America and the world hostage by picking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views."

"I think it's outrageous, I think it's a joke. It's disgusting."

Seagal -- who's worked with various law enforcement departments in Arizona, Louisiana and New Mexico -- continued, "I respect the American flag and I myself have risked my life countless times for the American flag and I don't understand or agree with this kind of behavior. I think it's an outrage."