Usher's Herpes Accuser Says She Didn't Assume STD Risk Because He Never Revealed the Risk

One of Usher's herpes accusers is firing back at his claim she assumed the risk of catching an STD when she got in bed with him -- and says there was nothing for her to assume.
Laura Helm is the accuser from Georgia who's suing him for $20 million -- and in new docs, obtained by TMZ, she says it's preposterous Usher is calling her out, saying she should've assumed STDs were a possibility when they hooked up.
Helm says that means she would have to have knowledge of the specific danger -- and there was no way for her to have that info because Usher kept his trap shut about it. Bottom line: consent to sex does not equal consent to risk of catching STDs.
She's essentially put the ball back in his court.