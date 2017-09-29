'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" Stars Joseline Hernandez, Stevie J Ordered to Stop Trash Talking

Joseline Hernandez, Stevie J Judge Orders Don't Trash Talk Each Other!!!

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J have been ordered to stop trash-talking each other immediately ... thing is, they've been ordered to refrain from trash-talking for the last 2 years.

In new docs, obtained by TMZ the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars -- who are in the middle of a custody war -- were admonished by a judge to stop "doing any act injuring, maltreating, vilifying, threatening, molesting, or harassing" each other or their kid.

Turns out this isn't the first time a judge made such an order in their never-ending legal case. The same order was issued more than 2 years ago and apparently it expired but the hard feelings didn't.

The order also blocks them from moving their 9-month-old daughter out of Georgia for anything longer than 2 weeks.

What's unclear ... whether Joseline just filed the old order with the court, or whether the judge re-issued it.