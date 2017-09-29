Kevin Hart Gets A Whipping in Chicken Costume On Set of New Movie

Kevin Hart Chicken Fight!!!!

Kevin Hart's been ruffling feathers lately with his cheating scandal but Thursday it was him who got his feathers ruffled while hilariously dressed in a chicken costume for his new flick.

Hart's been filming "Night School" in L.A. and during Thursday's shoot he got a serious whipping from co-star Tiffany Haddish with a belt!!!

If you're wondering why he's wearing a chicken costume in the film ... he plays a sign spinner, in this one scene at least.

Kevin tries to fly the coop, but doesn't look like he'll be sitting down without wincing for a while.