Former New York Yankee Pat Kelly and Girlfriend Arrested for Assault

Former New York Yankee Pat Kelly and his girlfriend were busted in NYC over the weekend for assault ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Pat arrested Sunday at the London Hotel in midtown along with his girlfriend, Marina Cernova.

We're told they engaged in a verbal dispute, and she punched him in the face. She told cops he grabbed her right arm and pushed her, which she says caused pain and bruising. She called cops around 2:40 AM to report Pat had beaten her.

Cops arrested and booked both of them for misdemeanor assault ... we're told they're still in jail.

We've reached out Kelly's camp ... so far no word back.