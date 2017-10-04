Mass Murderer Stephen Paddock Younger Brother Has Long Rap Sheet Criminal Threats, Arson ...

Younger Brother of Mass Murderer Stephen Paddock Has Long Rap Sheet, Criminal Threats, Arson

EXCLUSIVE

The younger brother of Stephen Paddock has a rap sheet of a hardened criminal ... light-years different from the brother who slaughtered dozens of innocent people.

Bruce Paddock currently lives in California, but he's led a nomadic life. TMZ has pulled court docs which show he's been a regular in the criminal justice system. Among his arrests ...

-- Criminal threats

-- Arson

-- Vandalism

-- Petty theft

-- Burglary

-- Weed

-- Driving on a suspended license

-- Contempt

It's unclear how many of these resulted in convictions. We know for sure the 57-year-old was convicted of petty theft with a prior, and vandalism.

BTW ... Paddock's father was a bank robber who was once on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted List.