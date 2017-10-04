Younger Brother of Mass Murderer Stephen Paddock Has Long Rap Sheet, Criminal Threats, Arson

EXCLUSIVE
The younger brother of Stephen Paddock has a rap sheet of a hardened criminal ... light-years different from the brother who slaughtered dozens of innocent people.
Bruce Paddock currently lives in California, but he's led a nomadic life. TMZ has pulled court docs which show he's been a regular in the criminal justice system. Among his arrests ...
-- Criminal threats
-- Arson
-- Vandalism
-- Petty theft
-- Burglary
-- Weed
-- Driving on a suspended license
-- Contempt
It's unclear how many of these resulted in convictions. We know for sure the 57-year-old was convicted of petty theft with a prior, and vandalism.
BTW ... Paddock's father was a bank robber who was once on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted List.