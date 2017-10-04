Aaron Judge Goes Champagne Crazy After Yankees Wild-Card Win

Aaron Judge Goes Champagne Crazy ... After Wild-Card Win

Aaron Judge ain't a rookie when it comes to celebrating his first postseason win ... 'cause the star slugger brought out the big (gold) guns for the Yankees' victory over the Twins Tuesday night.

Judge and his teammate Didi Gregorious went all-out for the team's champagne celebration after winning their wild-card game 8-4 ... poppin' massive bottles of Ace of Spades.

FYI -- a regular bottle of Ace of Spades will set you back around $300 ... so it's an expensive booze shower.

But don't worry, the Yanks have a day off before taking on the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS on Thursday.