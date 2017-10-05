O.J. Simpson Won't Get a Penny Off Secret Ventures, Vows Fred Goldman

O.J. Simpson He Won't Get a Penny Off Secret Ventures ... Vows Fred Goldman

The father of the man O.J. Simpson killed is not sitting in the wings as Simpson tries to capitalize off his crimes ... because TMZ has learned Fred Goldman has already run to court to coral the cash.

Ron Goldman's dad just filed legal docs to divert any money Simpson makes from "interviews, shows, presentations or exhibitions" ... to satisfy the civil wrongful death judgment, which has now swelled to around $100 million.

TMZ broke the story ... Simpson is secretly autographing football helmets and he appears to have some sort of deal with a paparazzi agency that has been selling videos since his release from prison last week.

Simpson has vowed not to pay Fred Goldman and has actually attacked him, insinuating he was a money grubber.