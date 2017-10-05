TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ex-NHL Player Ray Emery Arrested for Assault W/ Weapon ... On Ex-BET Host

10/5/2017 12:25 AM PDT

Ex-NHL Player Ray Emery Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Ex-BET Host

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NHL player Ray Emery was arrested last month for allegedly getting violent and threatening his then-fiancee Keshia Chante during a 2016 incident ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Emery was arrested Sept. 18 in Hamilton, Ontario, a rep for the John Sopinka Courthouse confirmed to us. 

We're told Chante -- a singer and former host of BET's "106 & Park" -- had initially gone to authorities seeking a restraining order against Emery, claiming he had abused her several times from July '16 to Sept. '16. 

Sources say Chante presented what she believed to be "hard proof" -- and cops determined there was enough evidence to warrant an arrest for assault. 

Ultimately, Emery was taken into custody on Sept. 18 for assault with a weapon and uttering a threat. He was released on bail. He's due back in court later this month. 

Emery played in the NHL for 11 years and won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013. We're told he and Chante dated for 7 years. They were engaged until this summer when Chante publicly announced the wedding was off. 

We've made several attempts to reach Emery for comment but they were unsuccessful. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web