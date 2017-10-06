Harvey Weinstein's Attorney Lisa Bloom Says He's Earned Her Forgiveness

Lisa Bloom I Hate What Weinstein Did But Love His Response to It

Harvey Weinstein's attorney, Lisa Bloom, says there's nothing strange about her representing a man accused of years of sexual harassment ... because he's handling it way better than most.

Bloom famously ripped into late FOX honcho Roger Ailes and host Bill O'Reilly when they were accused of some of the same things Weinstein allegedly did to employees. She even repped one of O'Reilly's accusers.

So, a photog asked her Friday in Manhattan if working with Weinstein was a conflict of interest.

For Bloom ... sounds like it's not the crime, but the response to the crime that matters most.