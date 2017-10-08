Chanel West Coast Taps Future's Mask Designer For 'New Bae' Video

Chanel West Coast Future's Mask Designer Gave Me My $10k Glow

Chanel West Coast just one-upped Future in the mask game ... wearing one that's bigger and more bedazzled than the one he wore on the BET Awards red carpet.

Chanel dropped a few thousand bucks to rent the blinged-out ensemble in her "New Bae" video featuring Nicki Minaj's ex, Safaree Samuels. It's made by Marianna Harutunian, the same designer who created the custom masks Future and his daughter wore to the BET Awards in June.

The mask CWC wore retails for $3,000 since it's made with over 8,000 Swarovski crystals. She also wore a Harutunian-designed crown and matching bodysuit in the vid which retail for $3,800 and $3,500, respectively.

Chanel's shine would've cost her more than $10k, but sadly she didn't get to keep the duds since they were on loan.

Not exactly a bad thing ... she looks better with the mask off.