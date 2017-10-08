Harvey Weinstein Fired

Harvey Weinstein Fired from The Weinstein Company Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from his own company, amid allegations of chronic sexual misconduct.

The Board of Directors of The Weinstein Company just issued a statement: "In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company ... have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."

The firing is breathtaking and breathtakingly fast, after a New York Times article reporting that Weinstein has sexually harassed numerous women, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

What's interesting ... it would seem highly, highly improbable the Board of Directors didn't hear rumblings about this ... it was a poorly kept secret for decades. But hey ... bad press is bad press.