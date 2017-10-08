O.J. Simpson Neighborhood's Cool With Juice on the Loose

O.J. Simpson's New Neighbors are Nothing But Welcoming ... So Far

O.J. Simpson's getting the friendly neighborhood treatment in the Vegas community where he's shacking up, and it should stay that way ... unless a media circus spoils it.

Several homeowners in the area where Simpson's hanging out tell TMZ ... they have no problem with him being there as long as media presence in the 'hood doesn't get crazy. We're told restaurants and other business establishments nearby don't care if O.J. pops in ... and one restaurant owner says he'll gladly serve him a steak, just like anyone else.

As for Simpson's favorite hobby, golf ... our golf course sources tell us he's welcome everywhere within driving distance. We couldn't find any course enforcing an O.J. ban, and one golf course staffer told us they might even invite Simpson to participate in a tournament.

As we reported ... O.J.'s staying in a sprawling Las Vegas estate in a gated community, right next to a golf course.

So far, it seems ... the living's easy.