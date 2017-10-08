O.J. Simpson Waiting for Taco Takeout I'll Take a Bloody Ma ... D'OH!

O.J. Simpson Orders Bloody Mary While Waiting for Taco Takeout

EXCLUSIVE

O.J. Simpson ﻿wasted no time quenching his thirst for blood ... but he watered it down with vodka.

Simpson was spotted grabbing takeout Saturday at Las Vegas' Wahoos Fish Taco restaurant around 4 PM, where patrons tell us during the wait he ordered himself a Bloody Mary.

Everyone in the restaurant stared, but no one asked for pics or a John Hancock.

The restaurant wouldn't say what was in the bag ... customer/restaurant privilege.

He'd be wise to stay away from the blood stuff this time of year. Or always ... either way.