O.J. Simpson Waiting for Taco Takeout I'll Take a Bloody Ma ... D'OH!

10/8/2017 11:02 AM PDT

O.J. Simpson Orders Bloody Mary While Waiting for Taco Takeout

EXCLUSIVE

O.J. Simpson ﻿wasted no time quenching his thirst for blood  ... but he watered it down with vodka.

Simpson was spotted grabbing takeout Saturday at Las Vegas' Wahoos Fish Taco restaurant around 4 PM, where patrons tell us during the wait he ordered himself a Bloody Mary.

Everyone in the restaurant stared, but no one asked for pics or a John Hancock.

The restaurant wouldn't say what was in the bag ... customer/restaurant privilege.  

He'd be wise to stay away from the blood stuff this time of year. Or always ... either way.

