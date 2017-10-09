Jhene Aiko Already Armed with Big Sean's Face!!! What Ex-Husband?

Jhene Aiko Tattoos New BF Big Sean's Mug on Her Arm!!!

The ink in Jhene Aiko's divorce docs has barely dried, and ditto for the ink used to tattoo Big Sean's face on her arm!!!

Yes, the singer is rocking a new tat of her new bf ... just days after officially becoming a single woman again. Downtown L.A. tattoo artist Miryam Lumpini -- aka The Witchdoctor -- showed off her handiwork.

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment. A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

You'll recall Sean and Jhene got steamy at a show in June 2016 -- practically cementing rumors she was done with hubby, Dot Da Genius. She filed for divorce a couple months later, and it was finalized just last week.

Nothing makes it official -- or dooms the relationship -- like tattooing someone's face on your body.

Congrats/good luck!