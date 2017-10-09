Kathie Lee Gifford Says Producer Masturbated in Front of Her Too, Like Harvey Weinstein Accuser

Kathie Lee Gifford Dealt with Weinstein-Type Masturbating in Front of Me

Kathie Lee Gifford fell victim to a Hollywood producer who pulled the same move Harvey Weinstein allegedly did ... masturbating in front of her during a business meeting.

Kathie Lee told the tale -- which she says happened when she was in her 20s and just starting out in Hollywood. At the time, she says she was just happy she wasn't raped.

She told the story Monday morning on NBC ... as they were discussing Weinstein's firing. It's interesting ... Kathie Lee says she's friends with Harvey, but added she sympathizes with his victims ... if the allegations are true.