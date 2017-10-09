Shannon Sharpe All In on 'Milds & Yak': Lemme Get My Own Flavor!!

EXCLUSIVE
Shannon Sharpe's 'Milds and Yak' viral moment is getting so huge, the NFL Hall of Famer says he's down to create his own signature Black & Mild cigar!
FYI, social media blew up last week when Sharpe busted out a Black & Mild on FS1's "Undisputed" to celebrate his Broncos winning and Skip Bayless' Cowboys losing.
The moment was remixed by a DJ -- and the song has BLOWN UP! Shannon says he loves it.
So, what happens next? Shannon says he's no poser -- he wants some Hennessy and his own Black & Mild flavor.
And if those companies were smart, they'd hit him up right now!!!