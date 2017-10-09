TMZ

Shannon Sharpe All In on 'Milds & Yak': Lemme Get My Own Flavor!!

10/9/2017 8:19 AM PDT

Shannon Sharpe's 'Milds and Yak' viral moment is getting so huge, the NFL Hall of Famer says he's down to create his own signature Black & Mild cigar!

FYI, social media blew up last week when Sharpe busted out a Black & Mild on FS1's "Undisputed" to celebrate his Broncos winning and Skip Bayless' Cowboys losing. 

The moment was remixed by a DJ -- and the song has BLOWN UP! Shannon says he loves it. 

So, what happens next? Shannon says he's no poser -- he wants some Hennessy and his own Black & Mild flavor. 

And if those companies were smart, they'd hit him up right now!!!

