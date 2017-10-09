Texas Tech University On Lockdown Shooter Reportedly At Large

Texas Tech University on Lockdown After Active Shooter Said to be at Large (UPDATE)

6:54 PM PT -- A campus police officer has reportedly been shot and killed, according to a local NBC affiliate. A SWAT team is currently looking for the shooter, who is described as 6 feet tall, 140 lbs with red hair and blue eyes wearing a white T and blue jeans. He reportedly fled in a vehicle. Texas Tech University is currently on lockdown as an active shooter is reportedly on the loose.

We’re getting reports of an active shooter at the @TexasTech police station @KAMCNews pic.twitter.com/rlUl7qoM8G — Elizabeth Lane (@elizabethlanetv) October 10, 2017

The university's Twitter account tweeted a warning to students and faculty late Monday saying there was a shooting at the TTU Police Department, and that the shooter was at large. They also told people on campus to take shelter.

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

The reported shooting comes on the heels of the Vegas massacre, where shooter Stephen Paddock gunned down more than 50 people and left hundreds more injured.

