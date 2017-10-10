Harvey Weinstein New Accuser to Appear with Gloria Allred

New Harvey Weinstein Accuser to Appear with Gloria Allred (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Harvey Weinstein's mounting sexual harassment accusations is about to grow with a new accuser set to appear with attorney Gloria Allred at a news conference ... and TMZ will be streaming live.

A former actress and screenwriter will talk about her encounter with the just-ousted studio exec ... and she'll allege Weinstein sexually harassed her. It's the first time the accuser has spoken publicly.

Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino and others have spoken since the New York Times' bombshell investigation into Weinstein's decades-old allegations that ultimately forced him out as co-chairman of the company he founded.

In somewhat of an ironic twist, the new accuser is repped by Allred whose famous lawyer daughter, Lisa Bloom, signed on to advise Weinstein before resigning.