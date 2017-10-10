Harvey Weinstein's Wife Peace, Bitch ... I'm Leaving You

Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein's wife has announced she's leaving his ass.

"I have chosen to leave my husband," Georgina Chapman announced in a statement to People ...citing the horrible sexual harassment and assault allegations against her husband.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions."

41-year-old Chapman -- co-founder and designer of the Marchesa high-end clothing line -- has been married to Harvey since 2007. They have two young children together.

"Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Harvey had previously told the media he believed Georgina stood by him "100%."

Wrong.