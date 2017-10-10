TMZ

Judge Mathis Jemele Could Sue ESPN ... And Win

10/10/2017 12:50 AM PDT

Judge Mathis: Jemele Hill Could Sue ESPN and Win

Judge Mathis has Jemele Hill's back in a big way -- and says if she tried to sue ESPN over her 2-week suspension, "I think she'd win."

"I support her 100% in everything she has done to express her 1st amendment rights," Mathis told us ... "and if it violates policy of ESPN then perhaps ESPN has a policy that's unconstitutional."

Mathis says he has no doubt Hill would be victorious in court -- but a nasty drawn-out legal battle could cost Jemele her career ... and she needs to decide if the juice is worth the squeeze. 

