Nelly Rape Case Accuser Alerts D.A. ... He's Trying to Intimidate Me!!!

Nelly's Alleged Rape Victim Claims He's Intimidating Her (UPDATE)

5:40 AM PT -- Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, fired back at Koehler, "I would suggest rereading the [intimidating a witness] statute. I would further suggest talking to some of the unbiased witnesses."

Further, Rosenblum tells TMZ ... "Nelly will continue to respond to her client's baseless allegations." Nelly's rape accuser is calling him out for bullying her so harshly in the media, her attorney believes it rises to the level of a crime and is demanding justice ... TMZ has learned.

The alleged victim's attorney, Karen Koehler, says Nelly fired off a letter to prosecutors laying out what she views as verbal attacks made by Nelly's team since TMZ broke the story of Nelly's arrest. In the letter she says, "It is morally reprehensible for an accused person and his bully lawyer to issue derogatory and defamatory statements against a young alleged rape victim."

She adds, "It is also criminal -- in the State of Washington -- when those vicious attacks are issued in the form of threats."

Koehler singles out Nelly's attorney for saying the accuser is "a person with an agenda and clearly she has one. The agenda is money, fame and notoriety."

Koehler's letter includes the legal statutes regarding intimidating a witness -- which is a class B felony in Washington.