Adrian Peterson Credits Jesus with Trade to Cardinals, 'He Answered My Prayer'

Adrian Peterson is giving all glory to God when it comes to his trade to Arizona -- saying Jesus came through for him when he was stuck on the Saints bench.

AP recounted his Hail Mary for a starting RB gig after Cardinals practice today -- '"Hey, God, I need you to answer this prayer for me. You listening to me?'"

And later, once he found out about the deal -- "Thank you, Jesus. He answers prayers."

Peterson added that he "wasn't pushing to be moved, but I’d be lying to say I didn’t want a change of scenery."