Epic Dunk Fail ... Car 1, Dunker 0

All you kids with dreams of impressing millions of YouTube followers with your sensational above the rim antics ... PLEASE WATCH THIS, and realize sometimes gravity wins.

Russian super dunker Illia Kroshka took a major L recently when he tried to dunk over a car during a recent contest, not quite clearing said car and TOTALLY EATING IT.

To his credit Krosh posted the footage on social media for everyone to see, so at least he's proving there's no shame in his dunk game.

BTW -- the dude is pretty sick, if you don't believe it watch below.