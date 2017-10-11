Lindsay Lohan's 'Parent Trap' Napa Property Spared From Wildfires

Lindsay Lohan 'Parent Trap' Napa Property Spared ... In NorCal Wildfires

The Napa estate Lindsay Lohan schemed her way into "The Parent Trap" has miraculously been spared by wildfires in Northern California ... at least for now.

Staglin Family Vineyards -- portrayed as Dennis Quaid's "Parker Knoll" in the movie -- is currently unscathed by any of the surrounding fires in the area ... so says the owner.

Shari Staglin tells TMZ her property in the town of Rutherford hasn't been touched in the midst of raging blazes this week, despite bordering towns having been evacuated. She says the nearest fires are 3-5 miles away ... and threatening winds have started to die down.

Staglin also notes the property -- comprised of a vineyard and 2 mansions -- is surrounded by streams, so she's expecting to be fine. She's also housing some evacuated employees and families there, too, through the disaster.

The fires in NorCal have killed at least 15 so far, and scorched up to 100,000 acres.