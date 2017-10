Amazon Exec Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Claim

Amazon Studios President, Roy Price, has been suspended after facing allegations he sexually harassed the producer of one of his hit shows.

Price is reportedly on a leave of absence effective immediately. Earlier Thursday ... Isa Hackett -- an executive producer on "The Man in the High Castle" -- claimed Price made sexual remarks toward her at Comic-Con in 2015 by saying, "You will love my d**k."

Price's suspension came hours after Rose McGowan made strong accusations that Price and Amazon's CEO both knew about Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual assault.