Frankie Muniz Binge-Watched 'Malcolm' This Summer Because of Memory Loss

EXCLUSIVE

Frankie Muniz did plenty of Netflix and chill this summer ... not on a hot new show, but on "Malcolm in the Middle" to jog the memory.

We got Frankie at The Grove Wednesday and asked him about his big revelation on "Dancing with the Stars" -- that he's suffering severe memory loss due to multiple mini strokes and 9 concussions from playing sports.

Frankie -- looking healthy and happy, btw -- said drugs and alcohol have ZERO factor in his memory loss, but he does have a remedy for remembering his 'Malcolm' days -- binge-watching!