NeNe Leakes Dropped from Xscape Tour Over Rape Comment

NeNe Leakes will no longer be hosting the Xscape reunion tour after dropping a disgusting rape clapback at a heckler during one of her stand-up gigs.
Xscape released a statement Thursday morning saying they were "dismayed" by NeNe's remarks. Although NeNe apologized, Xscape emphasized they came to the decision as supporters of all women, and stand by all female rape victims.
They added, "This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends." They also wished NeNe the best as she "navigates this very difficult period."
NeNe got booed last weekend in Oakland when she said she hoped a heckler got raped by their Uber driver.
The 'Real Housewives' star apologized later saying she regretted uttering the words, especially as she is an abuse victim herself.