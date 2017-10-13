Derek Jeter Vodka-Fueled Party w/ Diddy, DJ Khaled ... Welcome to Miami!!

Diddy Throws Miami Welcome Party for New Marlins Owner Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter got a proper Miami introduction on Thursday night -- a star-studded welcome bash co-hosted by P. Diddy!!

The new Marlins owner turned up with Diddy and friends at KOMODO ... with huge artists like DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, French Montana and Prince Royce also coming through.

We're told Diddy's signature Ciroc vodka was free-flowin' ... and that Puff even stood up to toast the former Yankees captain at the end of the night.

A bunch of the gang headed to STORY Nightclub for the after-party ... but not Jeter.

DJ's an MLB CEO (and Dad) now -- probably the right call.