Terry Crews' Wife Says Hollywood Execs Find Loopholes to Dodge the Law

Terry Crews' wife, Rebecca, witnessed a high-level Hollywood exec reach down and grab Terry's genitals last year -- but she has little hope anything will be done about it.

We got Rebecca King-Crews at LAX, and she recalled the sexual battery of Terry they say happened in the middle of a Hollywood party.

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star, Rob Schneider and James Van Der Beek have all shared their sexual harassment experiences since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.

As pervasive as these incidents now seem ... Rebecca says there's a reason why rich, powerful men keep getting away with it.