Kim Zolciak I'm Not Letting NeNe Off the Hook For Pulling Race Card

Kim Zolciak's Not Letting NeNe Leakes Off Easy for Calling Family Racist

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Zolciak says NeNe Leakes is getting what she deserves ... but it's not enough -- her 'RHOA' co-star still needs to pay the price for what she said about her family.

We got Kim and her daughter Brielle Biermann at LAX Thursday, and after Kim throws some extra shade at NeNe for getting dropped from the Xscape reunion tour ... she goes off on her for bringing accusations of racism into the mix.

Kim then doubles down on what we knew -- she's lawyered up and plans to go after Leakes if she doesn't take back the "#racisttrash" and "KKK" comments about her family.

Seems like the clock's ticking too.