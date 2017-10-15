Colin Kaepernick Files Collusion Grievance Against NFL: Report

Colin Kaepernick Files Grievance Against NFL ... For Collusion: Report

Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL alleging the league colluded to keep him out because of his National Anthem protests ... according to a new court filing.

The filing, obtained by ABC News, reportedly alleges the league's owners "colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice."

Kaepernick has also reportedly hired celeb attorney Mark Geragos for representation as opposed to going through the NFL Players Association. As we reported ... Kaep's protest has ignited a national debate about kneeling for the flag.

We've reached out to Geragos for further comment ... so far, no word back.