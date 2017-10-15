TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Colin Kaepernick Files Grievance Against NFL ... For Collusion: Report

10/15/2017 3:28 PM PDT

Colin Kaepernick Files Collusion Grievance Against NFL: Report

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL alleging the league colluded to keep him out because of his National Anthem protests ... according to a new court filing. 

The filing, obtained by ABC News, reportedly alleges the league's owners "colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice."

Kaepernick has also reportedly hired celeb attorney Mark Geragos for representation as opposed to going through the NFL Players Association. As we reported ... Kaep's protest has ignited a national debate about kneeling for the flag. 

We've reached out to Geragos for further comment ... so far, no word back.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web