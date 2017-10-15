Joe Jonas Gets Engaged to Sophie Turner: She Said Yes!

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Engaged 'She Said Yes'

Joe Jonas is an engaged man -- 'cause he just announced he proposed to girlfriend Sophie Turner ﻿... and she said yes!

Joe posted the news on social media Sunday with a photo of Sophie's hand over his with a sweet rock on her ring finger. He captioned it ... "She said yes."

Joe and Sophie have been dating for about a year on the dot, and have seemed inseparable ever since ... going on super cute dates and basically becoming the definition of "relationship goals."

When you know, you know ... we guess.