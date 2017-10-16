'Black-ish' Star Deon Cole 'To Kill a Mockingbird' Ban Sorry Ass Attempt to Wipe Our History

'Black-ish' Star Deon Cole Fuming After 'To Kill A Mockingbird' Ban

"Black-ish" star Deon Cole is FUMING after learning "To Kill a Mockingbird" was banned in the South and makes no bones about it -- it's a blatant attack on African-American history.

We got Deon at LAX where we told him about about the ban that went down in Biloxi, Mississippi where the school board there removed the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic from its reading list because the language -- littered with N-words as it was set in the 1930s -- made people uncomfortable.

But Deon's calling BS ... saying banning the book is a clear attempt to cleanse American history.