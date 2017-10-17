Gordon Hayward Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury ... During Celtics Debut

Breaking News
WARNING ... this is one of the most disgusting sports injuries you'll ever see.
NBA star Gordon Hayward suffered a brutal lower leg injury just 5 minutes into his Boston Celtics debut against the Cleveland Cavs Tuesday night ... and it's absolutely cringeworthy.
Hayward went up for an alley-oop from new teammate Kyrie Irving when he landed hard on the court. He was immediately tended to by medical personnel and was taken away on a stretcher.
No official word on how long he'll be out ... but it doesn't look good.