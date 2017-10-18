TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

'Big Baller Brand' Emojis Crack App Store Top 3

10/18/2017 9:44 AM PDT

'Big Baller Brand' Emojis Crack App Store Top 3

Breaking News

The Big Baller Brand is conquering social media now too ... with the Ball family's new emoji line rocketing up the charts in the App Store after just 1 day on the market. 

LaVar, Lonzo and the rest of the fam dropped "Big Baller Brand Emojis" on Oct. 17 -- which feature the Balls doing everything from dancing to dunking to shoe designing ... for $1.99 a pop. 

On Wednesday, the App had already reached #2 on the Top Paid App charts ... right underneath Arimoji by Ariana Grande (#1). 

To be fair, Ariana's app features the singer playing with adorable puppies -- good luck competing with  that. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web