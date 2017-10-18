'Big Baller Brand' Emojis Crack App Store Top 3

Breaking News

The Big Baller Brand is conquering social media now too ... with the Ball family's new emoji line rocketing up the charts in the App Store after just 1 day on the market.

LaVar, Lonzo and the rest of the fam dropped "Big Baller Brand Emojis" on Oct. 17 -- which feature the Balls doing everything from dancing to dunking to shoe designing ... for $1.99 a pop.

On Wednesday, the App had already reached #2 on the Top Paid App charts ... right underneath Arimoji by Ariana Grande (#1).

To be fair, Ariana's app features the singer playing with adorable puppies -- good luck competing with that.