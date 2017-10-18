Steely Dan Frontman Donald Fagen Sues Insurance Co. Over Canceled Tour

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Insurance Co. Stiffing Me for Canceled Tour

Kanye West and Donald Fagen have something in common -- major beef with the insurance companies for their tours, and like Yeezy ... Fagen's suing his, claiming it's failed to pay up.

The Steely Dan singer says he took out a policy with International Insurance Company of Hannover to cover his 28 solo tour dates this year in North America and Japan. As bad luck would have it ... Donald says he got sick in September with an upper respiratory tract infection, severe sore throat as well as sinus and headache pains.

The illness came just one week after his musical partner Walter Becker passed away.

Donald had to cancel his remaining shows, and filed a claim for the insurer to cover any financial losses due to the canceled gigs. In the suit, obtained by TMZ, Donald says the company gave him the runaround, demanding more paperwork and medical opinions.

As we first reported, Kanye filed a similar lawsuit against Lloyd's of London after his breakdown last year forced an early end to his tour.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's fed up ... and wants a judge to force his insurer to fork over more than $1 million.