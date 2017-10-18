Post Malone Has a Hard Time Smashing a Guitar While Performing 'Rockstar'

Post Malone How to Be a Rockstar ... Multiple Attempts Required

Post Malone quickly realized technique is everything if you wanna be a guitar-smashing rock star -- but he was still able to live up to his own song title. Eventually.

Post was doing a show Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale, when he had Postmates deliver a sweet red guitar from a local Guitar Center. We're told it cost him about $1,000.

help @Postmates I wanna order 100 guitars to smash on tour but it's only letting me order 10! — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) October 17, 2017

He originally asked for 100 guitars, with the idea of smashing 'em onstage while performing his new #1 hit with 21 Savage, "Rockstar." Fortunately, he stuck with just one ... 'cause it was a bitch to break.

For those about to rock, Post salutes you! Slowly.