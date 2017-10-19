Andre Berto Dana White's Right ... Jon Jones Is The #1 Wasted Talent

Andre Berto: Dana White's Right, Jon Jones Is The #1 Wasted Talent in Sports

Jon Jones is the biggest wasted talent in sports history -- so says Andre Berto, who agreed with Dana White's bold statement from earlier this week.

Don't get it twisted -- Andre is a HUGE Jones fan, and told TMZ Sports he "wouldn't say it as harsh" as the UFC honcho ... but the boxing star thinks Jones fits the bill based on all his physical gifts.

"Jon Jones is ridiculously talented, man. Tall, long, rangy, skills."

FYI, Jon is currently facing a suspension for up to 4 years after getting popped for steroids ... but swears on God and his kids that he didn't use.

As for A.B. -- he says he's serious about joining the UFC!