Chester Bennington Left Money to Make Sure 6 Kids Stay Close

Chester Bennington was all about his modern family -- 6 children from 3 relationships -- and made provisions in his will to make sure they remained tight after he was gone.

According to Chester's will -- filed in probate court in L.A. County, and obtained by TMZ -- he said, "I request that my children's mothers or Guardians encourage and allow my children to visit with one another and with my extended family and the extended family of my Spouse on a regular and ongoing basis, so that my children know that they have a large and loving family."

He instructed the trustee of his family trust to make sure they all get money to cover travel expenses.

Chester and his widow, Talinda, had 3 children together, he had one from his first marriage to Samantha Olit -- and before that, he had one child with a girlfriend in Arizona. He later adopted that girlfriend's other son.

As for how much money the Linkin Park frontman left behind -- that's all under wraps in his trust.

One other interesting note -- Talinda is the executor of his will, but the alternate executor is his former business manager, Jonathan Schwartz. We say former because Schwartz is now doing time in federal prison for wire fraud. He also managed Alanis Morissette, Mariah and Beyonce and was arrested for embezzling millions from his famous clients.