Floyd Mayweather's TMT Bodyguards: He's NOT Planning McGregor Rematch

Floyd Mayweather is telling his TMT bodyguards he's 100% retired -- and will NOT set up a rematch with Conor McGregor ... so says Floyd's hired muscle.

Of course, Floyd JUST posted footage from his boxing gym hitting the heavy bag -- and he looks pretty good. Plus, with all the money he made from the last fight, ya gotta wonder if he's thinking about a 51st fight.

So, when we saw Floyd's famous private security team, The Brixx Brothers -- Big G and Jizzy Mack -- we asked for the inside stuff with Mayweather's fight plan. They didn't exactly rule out a comeback.

BONUS -- With O.J. Simpson living just miles from Floyd's home in Vegas, we asked if Juice should look into private security too.