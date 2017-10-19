Gucci Mane & Keyshia Wedding Takes the $75k Cake!!!

Gucci Mane and Keyshia's Wedding Cake Cost $75k, Took Months to Plan

EXCLUSIVE

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir did more than cut the cake at their wedding reception -- they sliced into a 5-figure work of art ... with a sword!!!

Edda's Cake Designs tells us their team, including designer Edda Martinez, logged a ton of hours piecing together the 10-foot beast. Yes, that's the tallest cake they've ever baked.

We're told it required 3 months of planning, 3 days of baking, 8,000 handmade sugar flowers and 2,500 Swarovski crystals ... for decoration only. No shortage of flavor -- it had layers of red velvet, amaretto, carrot, banana nut and Jamaican rum cake.

Total cost ... $75k, but BET picked up the tab as part of the $1 million 'Mane Event' wedding special.

Edda's threw in the sword Gucci and Keyshia used to cut the cake. Looks like they could've used a ladder too.