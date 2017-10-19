Kevin Hart's Sex Tape Partner He's Cashing in On Scandal While I'm Still Getting Screwed!!!

Kevin Hart's Sex Tape Partner Not Laughing at 'Irresponsible' Tour Promo

EXCLUSIVE

Kevin Hart is turning his sex tape scandal into a big joke that will ultimately make him richer, but his partner on the tape isn't laughing ... TMZ has learned.

In the new promo for Kevin's upcoming "Irresponsible" comedy tour, he openly takes shots at himself for getting caught in bad situations -- such as the Las Vegas hotel room sex tape with Montia Sabbag.

The spot, which started airing this week, is a slap in Montia's face ... according to her attorney, Lisa Bloom. She says both she and Montia find Kevin using the scandal "very distasteful" because Montia's enduring social media hacks, death threats and slut-shaming.

Bloom says, "This stuff takes a toll mentally and physically, and now with this tour it's like this whole thing was a joke."

She adds Montia will continue working with cops tracking down the extortionists.